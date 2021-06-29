Truyo Launches Free Adaptive Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Tool

Currently, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires organizations that process consumers’ personal information to complete privacy impact assessments and regular risk assessments on an ongoing basis. This will soon be a requirement under California’s Consumer Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), and the CPA if it’s signed into law. Truyo’s PIA tool enables organizations to see what personally identifiable information (PII) it has, where it is stored, where and how it is transmitted, which applications process it, and who can access it — information that is necessary for implementing privacy controls. The tool is also dynamic and adaptive, providing conditional questions based on the specific needs of the organization, as well applicable legal, privacy and data protection risks.