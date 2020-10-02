Tucson airport getting new flights to Houston, Portland and Seattle

Tucson travelers will soon have some new flying options from Tucson International Airport, as Southwest Airlines is adding a new nonstop flight to Houston and Alaska Airlines is resuming nonstops to Portland, Oregon, and adding flights to Seattle.

Starting Nov. 4, Southwest will fly nonstop to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and back to Tucson, Sundays through Fridays.

Since Hobby is a major hub for Southwest, which accounts for about 90% of traffic there, Tucson travelers will gain connecting options to places including several Florida cities; Cancún, Mexico; New Orleans; New York; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C., TIA noted.

Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, said Southwest’s new Houston service couldn’t come at a better time as Tucson moves into its important winter tourism season.

This weekend, Alaska Airlines is resuming a daily nonstop flight from TIA to Portland, Oregon, and adding two daily nonstops to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, for a total of three per day.