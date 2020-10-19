Tucson airport is recognized for its COVID-19 sanitation efforts

Tucson International Airport is one of a handful of airports worldwide to earn an accreditation from a cleaning-industry group for its sanitization efforts aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

TIA said it is one of just five airports globally and four in the U.S. to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s Star facility accreditation, the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities.

The Tucson Airport Authority, an independent body that runs TIA and Ryan Airfield, has spent more than $250,000 on upgrades in and around the TIA terminal as part of its TUS Cares program to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus-control measures include requiring masks, increased disinfection of public areas, transparent shields at counters, signage and markers to indicate required social distancing.

TIA also has installed high-tech solutions including devices that continuously sterilize escalator handrails with ultraviolet light and, most recently, foot-operated elevator controls to avoid the need to touch buttons.

To qualify for the GBAC Star certification, TIA had to comply with 20 criteria outlined by the council, which is a division of the International Sanitary Supply Association.

The accreditation shows that TIA has established and maintained a cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents like COVID-19, the airport said.