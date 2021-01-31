Tucson airport saw traffic plunge in 2020 as COVID-19 prompted flight cuts

Passenger traffic at Tucson International Airport plummeted by more than half in 2020 — to levels not seen in nearly 40 years — as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted airlines to cancel flights and ground aircraft.

Fewer than 1.7 million travelers passed through TIA in 2020, the first time since 1982 that the airport served fewer than 2 million passengers, officials of the Tucson Airport Authority said during a hybrid virtual and socially distanced in-person annual meeting.

Total passengers at TIA for the calendar year fell to 1,698,777, down 55.3% from 3,797,201 in 2019.

Danette Bewley, the airport authority’s president and CEO, said the TIA had four straight years of traffic growth and was looking forward to topping 4 million passengers for 2020 before the pandemic hit.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT

Despite the decline, Bewley told authority members that COVID-19 “has not beaten us, and we will persevere,” though she acknowledged that the airport’s recovery “may take a few years.”

Bewley credited the authority’s “TUS Cares” initiative for helping the airport maintain higher percentages of traveling passengers than most other airports and the national average.