Tucson airport stands to gain $31M from pending federal infrastructure bill

“So far, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be delayed,” Allen said. “It’s great funding and we need as much as we can get to stay within hopefully finishing in four to six years, but it’s all contingent on being able to get that federal funding.”

The authority expects about 90% of funding for the multiyear project — the biggest in TIA’s history — to come from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which is funded by airfare and aviation-fuel taxes, with the rest funded by airport revenues and state grants.

“It is a priority for the FAA to finish it, so we’re hopeful with that in mind we will get that consistent funding every year, but this obviously helps us move in that direction,” Allen said.

Crews are completing preliminary underground electrical work for the airfield project and work on a new bypass taxiway — needed to accommodate the Arizona Air National Guard and tenant aircraft-maintenance operations during runway construction — is expected to start Oct. 1, Allen said.

