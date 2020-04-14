Tucson airport to get $22.6M federal grant to weather pandemic

Tucson International Airport will get a $22.6 million emergency federal grant under a Federal Aviation Administration program to help airports respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant to TIA is part of $225 million in aid to 59 Arizona airports under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program, which allocates $10 billion nationwide to help airports weather the public health emergency amid mass flight cancellations and plummeting passenger counts.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is being awarded the state’s largest grant of $148 million under the program, while Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $20.5 million, according to the FAA.

Among other Southern Arizona Airports, Tucson’s Ryan Airfield and Marana Regional Airport each are being awarded $69,000; Nogales International Airport and Benson Municipal Airport will each get $30,000 and Pinal Airpark is due $20,000.

