Tucson Appliance Company launches giveaway to boost local restaurants

Local businessman Chris Edwards, from Tucson Appliance Company, has launched a treasure hunt complete with weekly prizes that is also designed to boost Tucson-area restaurants.
Each week, Edwards and his son Corbin will take to the Tucson Appliance Facebook page, tucne.ws/tucappliance, to share clues about four participating restaurants. Community members then have to go to the restaurants, take a picture of themselves doing the Tucson Appliance pose and post it to Tucson Appliance's facebook page.
One winner will be chosen each week at random and all participants will be in the running for the grand prize — a $4,000 shopping spree at Tucson Appliance.
Weekly prize packs comprise of a Segway electric scooter, Yeti Tumblers, JBL bluetooth waterproof portable speaker, power bank portable charger, iHome Alexa bedside speaker system, Victorinox cutlery block set, Tahoe microfleece robe, Apple AirPods, Kate Spade purse, Gadabout Salon gift cards, and $400 in restaurant gift certificates.
"We all know what a tough time restaurants are going through and hopefully people will order something while they are there. Although no purchase is necessary to win, we thought it would be something nice to do,” Edwards said.
Contestants can participate in a new treasure hunt each week. New clues are posted every Monday at midnight on the Facebook page.
