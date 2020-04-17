Tucson arcade D&D Pinball closes to avoid racking up debt during pandemic

Tucson pinball arcade D&D Pinball has closed.

Owners Constance Negley and Robert Noble, who bought the arcade in its infancy in 2014, announced the closure on Facebook.

“It’s been a fabulously fun-filled six years, but D&D Pinball will be closed indefinitely,” they said.

Negley said Friday the fear of the unknown caused by the pandemic was largely behind her and Noble’s decision.

“We feel like it’s the best thing for us to do right now. Nobody knows how long this is going to go on and we don’t want to dig ourselves into a bigger (financial) hole that we can’t get out of,” she said.

“Our business is really our pinball machines and it really is a way to preserve our collection and not go into debt.”

D&D was billed as Arizona’s largest pinball arcade, with more than 30 machines dating from the 1970s to today. The arcade was popular with families, tourists and pinball enthusiasts drawn to the arcade’s regular tournaments.

Gary Dillahunty and his wife, Jane Decker, opened D&D in a red brick warehouse building at 331 E. Seventh St., just off North Fourth Avenue, in late 2013. Months later, in spring 2014, Negley and Noble bought the business.

Negley said she is sure fans of the arcade are disappointed about the closing, but “I can’t hold this for three or four months and not make any money.”

“We’re an experience, so people have to walk in our door,” she said. “I love our space but it’s a space. I really don’t want to go into debt to keep a space.”