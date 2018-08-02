Tucson International Airport will receive $9 million in federal airport-improvement grants this fiscal year to fund taxiway improvements, while Marana Regional Airport will get $5.5 million for apron repairs, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday.
Ryan Airfield, which is operated by the Tucson Airport authority, will also receive $6,000 through the FAA’s annual Airport Improvement Program to update its airport master-plan study.
TIA is in the planning stages for a $180 million airfield improvement program including a new main runway and improved taxiways.
The FAA program is funded with aviation-user taxes and grants are disbursed as annual entitlements based on airport activity and project needs, plus discretionary grants when capital needs exceed entitlement levels.
TIA’s grant amount includes about $4.7 million in entitlement funds and $4.3 million in discretionary funding.