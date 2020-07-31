You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson-area Arby's operator holding hiring fairs Saturday

Tucson-area Arby's operator holding hiring fairs Saturday

Arby's food donations

Meal bags with heart-felt messages being prepared at a Tucson area Arby’s. The restaurant donated more than 600 meals recently.

 Courtesy of Arby’s

Irish Beef, the Arby’s franchisee for Tucson, is holding open interviews from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to fill available positions at every level and shift.

Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot, the company said.

For candidates interested in working at Arby’s locations at Valencia Road, Grant Road, Oracle Road or Cortaro Farms Road, interviews are being held at Country Inn & Suites, 705 N. Freeway Road (Interstate 10 and Congress).

Those interested in working at Arby’s locations at E. 22nd Street, Broadway Blvd., Palo Verde Road, or Speedway Blvd., can interview at Hampton Inn & Suites, 251 S. Wilmot Road.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News