Tucson-area Arby's operator holding hiring fairs Saturday

Irish Beef, the Arby’s franchisee for Tucson, is holding open interviews from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to fill available positions at every level and shift.
Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot, the company said.
For candidates interested in working at Arby’s locations at Valencia Road, Grant Road, Oracle Road or Cortaro Farms Road, interviews are being held at Country Inn & Suites, 705 N. Freeway Road (Interstate 10 and Congress).
Those interested in working at Arby’s locations at E. 22nd Street, Broadway Blvd., Palo Verde Road, or Speedway Blvd., can interview at Hampton Inn & Suites, 251 S. Wilmot Road.
