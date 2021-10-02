Tucson-area banks, credit unions strong as pandemic lingers

Banks and credit unions across Southern Arizona and the nation remained strong in the second quarter, with many banks rolling back big loan-loss reserves they made in the face of the pandemic, according to the latest report by Florida-based Bauer Financial.

Southern Arizona banks and credit unions maintained their Bauer “star” ratings in the second quarter ended June 30, with most rated four stars (excellent) or five stars (superior) in the closely watched Bauer report.

One major bank operating in Southern Arizona, BBVA USA, posted a $652 million second-quarter net loss, after taking a $1.9 billion net loss for all of 2020 on impairment charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But BBVA maintained its five-star Bauer rating with strong cash reserves.

Great Western Bank posted a loss of $671 million last year after taking more than $700 million in COVID-19-related charges, but the bank reported second-quarter 2021 income of about $61 million.

Most U.S. banks have been able to reverse losses related to huge loan-loss reserves they made last year as an expected onslaught of loan defaults fizzled out, Bauer said.