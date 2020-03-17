Tucson-area casinos remain open for now

As some casinos around the country are closing their doors, Tucson-area casinos are not following suit — yet.

Operators of local casinos are taking extra precautions, such as using hospital-grade sanitizers, postponing some shows and closing down buffets, but no plans to close the gaming floors have been announced.

Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino del Sol, said staff is spending "hundreds of hours" sanitizing restrooms, machines and tables, ATMs and food and beverage areas.

"We are tracking the news multiple times a day, we are following recommendations from the CDC and we are in touch with local public health experts," she said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and how it affects our immediate community. As new information emerges, we will communicate any changes to our plans moving forward."

Desert Diamond Casinos have placed hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high traffic areas, along with stepped-up cleaning procedures and are monitoring CDC recommendations.

"Our top priority is the well being of our guests and team members," Treena Parvello, a spokeswomen for the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise, said in a statement. "We are taking preventative measures to combat the potential impacts of the coronavirus at all of our locations and ensure that we continue to offer an exciting experience in a safe and clean environment."

Several casinos around the country closed their doors this week, including ones in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Louisiana. Others have scaled back their hours of operation.