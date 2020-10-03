Tucson area housing market benefits from work-at-home buyers

The plan was to retire in two years and move closer to family in Tucson.

But when the work-from-home plan that began March 19 became a permanent situation, Scott Harra realized he didn’t need to postpone his relocation plans.

The 57-year-old is the executive vice president of marketing and government relations for a software and consulting firm in Portland, Ore. His couch, in neighboring Salem, has been his office for more than six months.

“When my supervisor said we’re never returning to our offices, I contacted my daughter,” said Harra, whose daughter, Kellie, is a real estate agent with Long Realty Co.

She convinced him to expedite his plans for moving to the Tucson area and helped him find a house where he can continue to work remotely for his company, Mass Ingenuity.

“I’ll definitely be saving on the cost of living like groceries are less expensive, and gas is greatly less expensive,” Harra said. “And, having mountains that I can see on a regular basis is important.”

Harra will close on his home in Oro Valley this month.