Gas prices remained flat nationwide and continued to drop across Arizona and Tucson this week, amid slack demand and lower oil prices.

The statewide average gas price fell nearly 14 cents in a week to $4.05 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average was up fractionally at $3.58 per gallon, AAA says.

Tucson's average gas price dropped another dime this week, to $3.88 per gallon, down about 70 cents in a month and more than a dollar lower than the same time last year.

The Sierra Vista-Douglas market had the state's lowest average price at $3.58 per gallon, while Scottsdale had the priciest gas at an average $4.35 per gallon.