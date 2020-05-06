Tucson bars question why they can't reopen along with restaurants on Monday

A draft of a county memo outlining safety guidelines for restaurants reopening next week has led to confusion among some bar owners about whether they can also reopen on Monday.

Gov. Doug Ducey also muddied the waters, some say, when he included sports bars that serve food among those eligible to reopen May 11.

“There’s so many variables these days, a ton of wrong answers and not many clear ‘right’ ones,” said Sean Humphrey, who owns John Henry’s bar at 117 N. Sixth Ave. “Restaurants are our siblings in this world. We want the same choices and opportunities, nothing more or less.”

The memo Tuesday from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was addressed to members of the county’s Restaurant and Bar Subcommittee of the Pima County Back to Business Taskforce, a group of 25 business leaders including restaurant operators. Humphrey, the lone bar owner on the committee, shared the document with fellow bar owners to keep them informed.

Huckelberry in the memo included bars in his introduction, saying that Ducey “is authorizing the reopening of restaurants and bars as of May 11, 2020.”

Francisco Garcia, the deputy county administrator and county’s chief medical officer, said the memo was not meant as a green light for bars to reopen.

“Just to be clear, we started this process before the governor had said anything,” Garcia, who staffed the advisory committee, said on Wednesday.

Huckelberry’s memo was meant as a planning tool for the eventual reopening of both restaurants and bars, Garcia said.