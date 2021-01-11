Tucson-based Asarco faces amended NLRB complaint, hearing set for June

The NLRB complaint initially backs the union’s charges that Asarco had bargained in bad faith, illegally declared an impasse in contract talks and engaged in various other unfair labor practices under the law.

If the finding of unfair labor practices is upheld after formal NLRB hearings on the matter, striking workers would be entitled to get their jobs back.

If the NLRB rules that the Asarco unions had engaged in an “economic strike” — aimed at gaining higher wages or other economic benefits — then the company would not be required to reinstate the striking workers.

Asarco has said it won’t terminate its “permanent replacement” workers, and former strikers would be entitled to their former or similar positions only to the extent they are available.

The company has denied the union’s charges and said it is confident that the NLRB probe will result in a finding that the company negotiated in good faith to an impasse.

Besides the Amarillo refinery, Asarco operates the Mission Mine in Sahuarita, the Silver Bell Mine in Marana, the Ray Mine and Hayden smelter in Central Arizona.

