Tucson-based Asarco failed to bargain in good faith with striking workers, National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled in favor of workers striking against Tucson-based copper producer Asarco LLC, saying the company has failed to bargain in good faith with seven unions.

The complaint issued by Phoenix-based NLRB Region 28 alleges that Asarco management has failed to bargain in good faith, before and during a strike launched last October by the United Steelworkers, the Teamsters and several other unions representing about 1,800 workers in Arizona and Texas.

The NLRB ruled that the workers are “unfair labor practice strikers” who are protected against permanent replacement under U.S. labor law, the United Steelworkers said.

Officials of Asarco, which is owned by Mexico-based Grupo Mexico, could not be reached for comment.

Asarco must answer the complaint in writing by June 29, and the NLRB will schedule a hearing for an administrative law judge to review evidence against Asarco and to hear testimony in the case.

The NLRB complaint, issued by Regional Director Cornele A. Overstreet, consolidates charges filed since January by the Steelworkers and six other unions representing Asarco workers in Arizona and Texas.