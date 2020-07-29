Tucson-based Asarco rehiring some former strikers, unions file new charges

In response to the union’s offer to return to work, Asarco said in a letter that it wouldn’t be terminating its “permanent replacements.”

“The former strikers will be entitled to their former positions or to substantially equivalent positions to the extent they are available,” the company said. “Those not reinstated will be placed on a preferential hire list.”

In a letter dated July 8 and signed by Asarco human resources Director Stacy Sinele, the company said it’s confident that the NLRB probe will result in a finding that the company “negotiated in good faith to an impasse.”

“We think the evidence is overwhelming that the strike was related solely to economics notwithstanding the unions’ self-serving comments to the contrary,” the letter states.

The company has repeatedly ignored the Star’s requests for comment on the strike and NLRB proceedings.

Eduardo Placencio, president of Steelworkers Union Local 937 in Tucson, says Asarco is calling workers back in a “piecemeal” fashion and is not updating the unions, so it is unclear how many former strikers have been rehired.