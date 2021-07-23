Tucson-based Raytheon unit creating stealthy new nuclear cruise missile

Other critics say the weapon is redundant in light of other land-attack options and is too costly.

But the Air Force and some defense analysts say the LRSO is a necessary component of the “nuclear triad” of weapons that also includes submarine-launched ballistic missiles and land-based intercontinental missiles.

“Without LRSO, the nuclear part of the bomber force will begin to whither away,” said Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute, a Virginia-based policy institute.

“The problem with the B-52s is that they are 60 years old, and the only way they can reach nuclear targets is cruise missiles, but unfortunately their cruise missiles are too old and too easy to shoot down.”

Thompson, who notes that Raytheon and other companies with a stake in nuclear modernization contribute to his think tank, said having an air-launched nuclear capability is critical because bombers can be recalled, unlike missiles launched from submarines or ground silos.

“Once you launch a missile from a submarine or a silo, it’s gone, it’s not coming back,” Thompson said. “When you launch a bomber, you can recall it or retarget it.”