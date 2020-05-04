Tucson-based Raytheon unit, Northrop to partner on next-gen interceptor

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman Corp. are partnering to pursue a contract to develop a new interceptor for the nation’s ground-based missile defense system.

The two companies — which last year announced a partnership to pursue contracts for hypersonic missiles — will vie to develop and produce the Next Generation Interceptor for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

The new interceptor will eventually replace the current interceptors that are part of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system, which is designed to intercept intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile threats in space using a non-explosive “kill vehicle” made by Raytheon.

The system currently consists of 44 long-range interceptors deployed in ground silos in California and Alaska.

A new version of Raytheon’s Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle suffered test-flight failures in 2010 and 2013, prompting the MDA to launch an effort to field a redesigned kill vehicle, or RKV.

But after spending about $700 million on RKV development, the agency last year dropped that effort to focus on a next-generation interceptor expected to cost about $5 billion and be fielded by 2030.