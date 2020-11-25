Tucson-based self-driving tech company Lunewave gets $7M investment

Lunewave, a University of Arizona technology startup developing specialized, 3D-printed antennae and radar for self-driving vehicles and related applications has raised $7 million in an initial venture-capital funding round as it prepares to roll out its first products.

The investment round was led by Colorado-based FM Capital, with new investors including Proeza Ventures, Blue 9 Capital, Tsingyuan Ventures and Intact Ventures, the company said.

Lunewave was co-founded in 2016 by Hao Xin, a professor in the University of Arizona Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the company’s lead inventor and current chief technology officer. Fellow UA professor and co-inventor Min Liang serves as the company’s vice president of technology.

The company licensed the technology developed by Xin and Liang from the UA in 2017.

The core of the company’s technology is the use of inexpensive, high-performing, 3D-printed “Luneburg lenses” — spherical lenses that can replace multiple sensors.

The company says its latest 3D printed Luneburg lens offers broad bandwidth, high efficiency and the capability of forming multiple high-quality beams in all directions.