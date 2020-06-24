Tucson-based Sundt rises on top contractors' list as revenue grows

Tucson-based Sundt Construction, Inc. climbed to No. 52 on Engineering News Record’s 2020 Top 400 Contractors list.
The construction industry trade publication, known as ENR, generates its list of based on the prior year’s construction revenue, Sundt officials said in a news release Wednesday.
“Our ranking is reflective of our employee-owners’ commitment to our mission to be the most skilled builder in America,” G. Michael Hoover, Sundt’s CEO and chairman of the board, said in the news release.
Sundt reported more than $1.7 billion in construction revenue during 2019, up from $1.4 billion in 2018.
These Tucson-area projects contributed to the company’s 2019 revenue figures, the news release said: I-10 Ruthrauff Road interchange, All Seasons Oro Valley Assisted Living Facility, University of Arizona Student Success District, the Tucson Convention Center east side garage, Benedictine Monastery Apartments and the I-10 – Ina Road interchange improvements (a joint venture with Kiewit).
