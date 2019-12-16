Tucson brewer's holiday bonus 'trumps everyone:' Barrio gives workers the brewery

When it comes to 2019 holiday bonuses, a lot of Tucsonans are probably wishing they worked for Barrio Brewing Company.

On Monday, the Tucson-based brewery gave its 60-plus employees the company.

“This really sort of trumps everything,” Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers, said Monday, a few hours before Barrio owners Dennis and Tauna Arnold presented the holiday gift to their employees Monday.

“Well, yeah, it will be a hard one to beat, I can probably tell you that,” Arnold said.

Beginning in January, the employees of the 12-year-old brewery will officially own it under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that the Arnolds have been working on for about a year.

“It’s a good way to go out,” said Arnold, 59, who will maintain an advisory role in the brewery after the ESOP goes into effect; “I’ve had people who’ve been with me 25 years … and this is a way that we could do it where everybody is going to get far more than Social Security could provide for them at the end of the day.”