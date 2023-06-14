Banner Health: Six of Banner Health’s hospital chief executive officers have been named as “women hospital presidents and CEOs to know” by Becker’s Hospital Review.

The list honors female hospital executives for their dedication to bettering their hospitals for patients and providers alike.

Banner’s recognized executive in Tucson is Sara Frost, CEO of Banner — University Medical Center Tucson and Banner — University Medical Center South.

Traditions Health: Traditions Health of Tucson, AZ has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospice Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with home health standards spanning several areas including environment of care, infection prevention and control, emergency management leadership, and medication management.

LGG Wealth Management Group: Forbes has published its inaugural ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams and LGG Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley in Tucson has been named to the 2023 list.

Rolando Jaimez: A Pascua Yaqui housing leader was recently honored for his efforts to position the Tribe as one of the largest developers of affordable homes in Southern Arizona.

Rolando Jaimez, the deputy director of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Housing Department, was named Pillar of the Year at the Travois Superhero Awards ceremony during the 23rd Annual Travois Indian Country Affordable Housing and Economic Development Conference in Washington, D.C.

The Pillar of the Year award is given to a construction or maintenance professional who has played a key role in building their community, displaying expertise in managing a project, stretching a dollar and battling the elements to deliver a quality product on time.

Valle Verde Rotary: The Valle Verde Rotary club was recently honored as a “ShelterBox Gold Hero” by Shelterbox USA Volunteer Ambassador Don Jorgensen.

The club spearheaded two Community Challenge fundraising events that, combined, raised over $160,000.

In April 2022 the Valle Verde, Green Valley and newly-formed Sahuarita Rotary clubs pledged $15,000 and challenged the community to meet or exceed that amount. With help from the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun and KGVY Radio, over $68,000 was raised in less than 30 days. Proceeds provided thousands of ‘shelter kits’ for use by refugees suffering during the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

In January 2023, a second event, dubbed “U-Care, U-Can, Ukraine” kicked off with a community forum at the Community Performance & Art Center in Green Valley. The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun and KGVY Radio were again instrumental in ensuring the event’s success.