Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union announced a $12,000 donation to the Tucson Wildlife Center as part of its ongoing commitment to wildlife preservation and support for the local community. This contribution was made possible through Hughes’ affinity debit card program, specifically the Hughes “Little Prowler” debit card design, developed in partnership with award-winning local artist Diana Madaras.

The Hughes “Little Prowler” debit card showcases the artwork of Diana Madaras, capturing the essence of Southern Arizona’s beloved wildlife. For each debit card issued, Hughes donates $5 to the Tucson Wildlife Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, providing emergency medical care, and rehabilitating sick, injured and orphaned wildlife in the region.

Alongside the opportunity to support the Tucson Wildlife Center, cardholders receive a 10% discount on select merchandise at Madaras Gallery.

Since its introduction in 2019, a total of 1,057 “Little Prowler” debit cards have been issued, resulting in over $27,000 in donations to the Tucson Wildlife Center.

Buffalo Exchange: Buffalo Exchange, a Tucson-based resale fashion store, awarded Friends of PACC a $30,000 grant with the help of the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona. As part of the company’s newest giving back initiative, Buffalo Fund for the Animals, this grant will support and further the work of the companion nonprofit organization to Pima Animal Care Center.

Affirm Wealth Advisors: Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, is hosting a community Back-to-School Drive benefiting Flowing Wells Unified School District beginning Wednesday, June 21, through Wednesday, July 19. School supplies collected will be provided to new teachers around the district. Contributions will be accepted at Ameriprise Financial, 2484 E. River Road, during regular business hours.

Affirm Wealth Advisors will be accepting the following donations: Dry Erase markers, markers, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, tissues, glue sticks, spiral notebooks (college ruled) and two-pocket folders.