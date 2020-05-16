Tucson businesses retool operations to keep coronavirus at bay

Accompanying your child to ballet lessons. Taking in the serene sounds of a church choir on a Sunday morning. Indulging in some thoughtless retail therapy.

Things that were once commonplace may no longer be, at least temporarily and not without face masks or hand sanitizer.

As Arizona’s economy reopens, many businesses and institutions are welcoming people back with an array of safety assurances.

Without specific direction on how to reopen, retailers, churches and entertainment venues are offering varying rules for getting folks back in the door.

Experts say their success will be on the public’s perception of how a business is conducting operations.

A new survey by the International Council of Shopping Centers says consumers rank frequent cleaning and sanitizing as the top measure that would make them comfortable making a visit. Hand sanitizing stations, workers wearing masks and gloves and occupancy limits were also cited as assurances.

Consumer experts say businesses need to have a plan for enforcing mandates like masks should a customer show up barefaced.

Required masks may be comforting to some customers but if other customers aren’t wearing them, it could be a turnoff, industry observers say.

On the flip side, if your business will not require customers to wear masks, make it clear on websites and store signage that it’s voluntary. It might keep cautious shoppers away but it may also attract others that appreciate the choice, according to consumer groups.

Now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted in Arizona, as you venture out, keep in mind that restrictions aren’t intended to be inconvenient. Local business owners say they are just as eager for things to get back to normal.