Tucson businessman Jay Zucker to open wine bar in Pinetop

After 13 years of running Tucson's legendary country bar The Maverick and a business career that included owning the Tucson Sidewinders minor league baseball club, a security company and Spanish-language TV stations in Tucson and Phoenix, Jay Zucker thought he was ready to retire last summer.

Instead, he's opening a new chapter in his storied business life.

The Tucson native is planning to open a wine bar and wine tasting room in Pinetop, where he has been splitting his time in recent years. He plans to move up there permanently once he opens Wine Mountains in the heart of downtown Pinetop in May.

“I felt like after we sold the Maverick, we weren’t done yet," said the 62-year-old Zucker, who sold the nearly 60-year-old country bar last July.

At the time, Zucker said the sale would allow him to finally retire. But he also hinted that his idea of retirement didn't mean long days on the golf course or long trips in an RV.