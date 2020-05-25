Tucson casinos plan to reopen next week, with new safety measures in place

Tucson casinos are planning to reopen next week, more than two months after closing due to the coronavirus.
Casino Del Sol has announced an opening date of June 3, with Desert Diamond Casinos opening shortly thereafter on June 5.
At Desert Diamond’s four casinos in Tucson, Sahuarita, Glendale and Why, all guests will have their temperatures taken and masks will be provided.
All the local casinos are instituting enhanced cleaning measures, with special attention given to high-contact areas.
At Casino Del Sol, the closure is expected to be lifted at 8 a.m. on June 3.
For Desert Diamond, gaming will resume at 1 p.m. on June 5.
Desert Diamond plans a phased reopening for each of its locations, saying some amenities will remain closed and hours will be reduced to allow for daily deep cleaning. Occupancy will be limited in the name of social distancing.
Some of the precautions announced by Casino Del Sol include a reduction in machines, the destruction of playing cards daily, a mandate that all guests wear masks and a requirement that players at table games wear gloves, as well as the closure of bars, buffets and other amenities.
For the latest information, go to casinodelsol.com and ddcaz.com.
