Tucson casinos push coronavirus closures back through end of May minimally

The coronavirus has continued to keep Tucson casinos closed despite state restrictions being lifted.
Desert Diamond Casinos said on its website Monday, May 18, that it intends to stay closed through the end of the month, minimally. Meanwhile, Casino Del Sol pushed back a May 21 opening announced last week to May 28.
Precautions being taken upon opening at Casino Del Sol include the use of face masks by employees and encouraged use by guests; a reduction in slot machines; the destruction of playing cards; required use of masks and gloves by guests at playing tables; additional hand-sanitizing stations and more.
Additionally, the buffet at Casino Del Sol, along with bars and hotel pools will remain closed.
Reopening measures for Desert Diamond were not posted on the website.
For the latest information, go to casinodelsol.com or ddcaz.com.
