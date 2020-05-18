Tucson casinos push coronavirus closures back through end of May minimally
top story

Tucson casinos push coronavirus closures back through end of May minimally

  • Updated

Casino patrons try their hand at the slot machines at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, in Tucson, Ariz in 2016.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The coronavirus has continued to keep Tucson casinos closed despite state restrictions being lifted. 

Desert Diamond Casinos said on its website Monday, May 18, that it intends to stay closed through the end of the month, minimally. Meanwhile, Casino Del Sol pushed back a May 21 opening announced last week to May 28. 

Precautions being taken upon opening at Casino Del Sol include the use of face masks by employees and encouraged use by guests; a reduction in slot machines; the destruction of playing cards; required use of masks and gloves by guests at playing tables; additional hand-sanitizing stations and more.

Additionally, the buffet at Casino Del Sol, along with bars and hotel pools will remain closed.

Reopening measures for Desert Diamond were not posted on the website.

For the latest information, go to casinodelsol.com or ddcaz.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News