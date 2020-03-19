You are the owner of this article.
Tucson chamber compiling resources for local businesses during coronavirus outbreak

Amber Smith

 Courtesy Tucson Metro Chamber

The Tucson Metro Chamber has launched a website to help local businesses find resources during the coronavirus outbreak.

The site includes information on small business loans, employer resources and tips on working from home.

Amber Smith, the chamber's president and CEO, said the government relations team is in communication with several financial institutions that are offering bridge loans — some with no interest for 90 days — and update that information regularly.

Visit tucsonchamber.org/covid19 for more information and links to resources.

Email amber@tucsonchamber.org if you have resources for local businesses that you would like to include on the site.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or  Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

