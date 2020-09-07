 Skip to main content
Tucson charities get boost from Eegee's, Bashas' and Food City fundraising efforts
The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is a local nonprofit that benefited from Eegee’s Charity Coupon Card sale.

 Eegee’s

Eegee’s: Three Tucson charities have received a funding boost from Eegee’s and the Tucson community through the annual sale of Charity Coupon Cards. This year, the initiative raised $120,000, which will be split evenly between Literacy Connects, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona and the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. The coupon card, sold during the month of June, has more than $60 in savings for the price of $12.

Bashas’ and Food City: Customers of Bashas’ and Food City stores raised $186,174.95 in July in support of Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services. As part of Bashas’ “Charity of the Month” program, customers were given the opportunity to donate to program at store registers across Arizona. The Salvation Army’s EDS serves vulnerable community members with food, household goods and rent and utilities assistance. It also provides things like meals and supplies for evacuees displaced by wildfires; personal protective equipment, food and beverages for first responders; and hydration to people living outdoors.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

