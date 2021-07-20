Tucson chef Maria Mazon helps Mexican brewer launch michelada in U.S.

When longtime Mexican beer maker Estrella Jalisco reached out to Tucson celebrity chef Maria Mazon to help it introduce its new Classic Michelada beer to American audiences, the answer was a resounding yes.

Yes, because Mazon is a big fan of michelada — beer mixed with either tomato or clamato juice, a squirt of lime and, sometimes, a dash of Chamoy seasoning to add a slightly plummy taste.

"Holy mother of God it is so good," the chef-owner of Tucson's Boca Tacos y Tequila gushed of the new beer.

She's also a big fan of promoting products from her native Mexico.

"For me as a Mexican chef trying to promote a Mexican product is a no-brainer," Mazon explained last week, as she was entering the final week of a monthlong "Michelada Mondays" promotion with Estrella Jalisco and Tastemade, a media company that creates food-centric and travel content that's streamed in more than 200 countries.

"But I’m not going to say yes to anything; it has to be a great product,” she added.