Tucson coffee shop readies to take on big chain

When the owner of a local coffee shop saw the sign in the empty lot next door, with a "coming soon" announcement for a Dunkin' store, he scoffed.

"I plan on taking some of their customers," said Michael Cripps, co-owner of Coffee Times, which has been operating at 3401 E. Speedway for 22 years. "Their customers are going to be sitting in their cars a long time and may look around and see Coffee Times and give us a try.

"That's going to be one of the good things about it."

Coffee Times, which operates two drive-thru windows and walk-up service in a 300-square-foot shop, was opened in 1999 by Cripps' uncle Tom Mannell after running the downtown Café Quebec for years.

Cripps and his brother, Jeremy Cripps and uncle David Mannell currently run the operation.

He says the pending arrival of Dunkin' doesn't worry him or his staff.

"We have a much more diverse menu, we're faster and we don't compromise on quality by pulling something out of a freezer and microwaving it," he said. "We don't even have a voice box — customers drive up to the windows, yell out the windows or walk up to the windows."