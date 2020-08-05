Tucson dealership collects car-loads of food for families in need during COVID-19

A fleet of vehicles loaded with food made its way to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Wednesday, courtesy Larry H. Miller dealerships.
The donation is the culmination of a two-week “Driven to Assist” summer food collection. Larry H. Miller employees and community members were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items at four Tucson-area dealerships. In all, 1,600 pounds of food were collected.
The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened food insecurity in Tucson and across the country. In March, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona saw a spike of more than 4,000 new households registering for first-time food assistance and the organization is still seeing a significant increase in families in need than in previous years.
“Larry H. Miller Dealerships aims to inspire hope and make sure Tucson children and families receive the food they need during crisis,” a news release said. The “Driven to Assist” campaign supports the Food Bank’s school pantries program.
Because donated food items have to be quarantined and disinfected, the Food Bank asks that those who would like to help do so by donating online or by hosting a virtual food drive. For more information on hosting a virtual campaign, go to communityfoodbank.org/Food-Drives-and-Events.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.