Tucson developers building new homes in historic Barrio Anita

The new homes are on the northern end of the neighborhood, 1041 and 1045 N. Anita Ave. and are about 1,650 square feet in size with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. They will be priced around $400,000.

Not all residents are happy with the new homes, said Gracie Soto, president of the Barrio Anita Homeowners Association and co-owner of the iconic Anita Street Market.

“These old neighborhoods are beautiful and historic and are what they are because of the families,” she said, “the nanas that grew rose gardens and had ‘virgencitas’ in the front yard.”

The price of the new homes is a concern, Soto said, because some residents fear it will impact their property taxes. She said the average homes in Barrio Anita are valued at between $180,000 and $200,000.

First platted in 1903, more than 90% of the homes in the barrio were built by 1920.

The neighborhood of about 500 residents is home to the David G. Herrera / Ramon Quiroz Park — where the Oury Park Tigers baseball team once drew hundreds of fans — and Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School.

Soto is working with local agencies to try and designate the remaining empty lots in Barrio Anita for affordable housing projects.