Tucson economy: Arizona lags in voter turnout, but Tucson sees more at polls
- Special to the Arizona Daily Star
-
-
Related to this story
- Updated
Tucson-area unemployment surged in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Western metro areas have been hit harder, according to the MAP D…
- Updated
Tucson added just over 7,000 jobs last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic will reverse that trend, according to the UA's MAP Dashboard.
- Updated
Tucson's GDP growth of 3.6% in 2018 outpaced the nation, according to the MAP Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.
- Updated
Tucson's business growth was flat in 2018 — but that was an improvement, University of Arizona economists found.
- Updated
A teen-led program through El Rio Health Center has provided more than 4,000 teenagers with access to reproductive health services and educati…
- Updated
Tucson's rate of job growth still trails most peer cities and the U.S., UA researchers found
- Updated
Historically, Tucson's voter turnout has exceeded the state’s rate, but in 2016, both lagged the national rate, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.