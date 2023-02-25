Tucson ranked second-best among its Western peers for housing affordability but lagged the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center in the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.
Tucson economy: Housing affordability high despite price spike
Special to the Arizona Daily Star
