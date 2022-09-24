 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson economy: Jobless rate middling amid tight market

Tucson's unemployment rate is in the middle of the pack among its Western peers, according to the Making Action Possible Action Dashboard, a project of the University of Arizona Economic and Business Research Center.

