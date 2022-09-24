Tucson's unemployment rate is in the middle of the pack among its Western peers, according to the Making Action Possible Action Dashboard, a project of the University of Arizona Economic and Business Research Center.
alert
Tucson economy: Jobless rate middling amid tight market
- Arizona Daily Star
-
-
Related to this story
For Star subscribers: Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense won an Air Force contract to develop hypersonic cruise missiles worth up to $985 million.
The company, backed by Japanese auto giant Toyota, previously tested self-driving cars in California but its state permit was revoked following a minor crash.
Despite a run-up in home prices, Tucson remains among the most affordable among Western peer cities, University of Arizona economists say.
Rent costs in Tucson are among the lowest among its Western peers but are rising fast, University of Arizona economists say.