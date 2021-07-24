 Skip to main content
Tucson economy: Median home prices among the lowest in the West in 2020

Tucson-area median home prices remained among the lowest in the West in 2020 despite a surge in prices across the region, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center in the University of Arizona Eller College of Management (see graphic).

