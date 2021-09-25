Tucson economy: Pre-pandemic income lags most Western peers

Special to the Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's median household income in 2019 lagged all but one of 11 Western peer cities, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center in the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.