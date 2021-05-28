Tucson Electric customers face evolving rules on service shutoffs

As Arizona enters another sweltering summer, state regulators are finalizing rules for Tucson Electric Power and other state-regulated utilities aimed at making sure the heat isn’t lethal for residents.

The Arizona Corporation Commission in mid-April approved tentative guidelines for state-regulated utilities like Tucson Electric Power restricting service disconnections for non-payment because of extreme heat or cold that could jeopardize customers’ health and safety.

The new rules — which would replace a shutoff ban from June 1 through Oct. 15, adopted in 2019 — would let affected utilities use the current calendar period or instead suspend shutoffs when the temperature tops 95 degrees.

For now, the utilities must continue to observe the June-October shutoff moratorium, which has protected thousands of Arizona ratepayers from disconnection.

After ending its voluntarily extended shutoff moratorium in February, TEP disconnected more than 2,200 customers for non-payment in March, and Arizona Public Service Co. shut off more than 10,000 delinquent accounts in February and March, according to data filed with the ACC.

Making the rules