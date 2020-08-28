Tucson Electric disputes charges it is unfairly limiting rooftop solar installs

About a fifth of those applications were resubmitted as “non-exporting” systems, designed not to export excess power to the grid or to charge batteries, TEP said.

The utility said AriSEIA seems to ignore the serious safety hazards that can result from excess power from rooftop solar “backfeeding” onto a feeder circuit, noting that TEP’s system was never designed for such power backfeed.

Such issues can create a significant safety risk for TEP employees and cause damage to a customer’s electrical equipment, TEP said.

The utility said hosting capacity studies are not required under the rules, and such studies are “complex, expensive and lengthy,” with no industry standard methods.

But TEP says it is now analyzing 16 feeder circuits that cannot accommodate additional solar energy exports without violating the rules or compromising safety and reliability.

Results of that study will help TEP develop a plan for distribution system upgrades that would accommodate additional solar exports on some or all of these circuits, the utility said.

TEP said it also plans to perform a hosting capacity study for other circuits and provide a report to the Corporation Commission within 90 days of its completion.