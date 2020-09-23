Tucson Electric Power CEO Hutchens promoted to head Canadian parent Fortis

David Hutchens, president and CEO of UNS Energy Corp. and subsidiaries Tucson Electric Power Co. and UniSource Energy Services, will leave in January to head the company’s Canadian parent, Fortis Inc.

Susan M. Gray, president and chief operating officer of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries, will become CEO upon Hutchens departure Jan. 1., the company said.

Hutchens, who was named chief operating officer of Fortis last January, will become president and CEO of the company, succeeding the retiring Barry Perry.

Based in St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, Fortis acquired UNS Energy in 2013 and also owns utilities in Canada, New York and the Caribbean, with 2019 revenues of nearly $9 billion.

Gray, 47, has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Arizona and began her TEP career 26 years ago as a student intern.

She was hired as a system engineer in 1997 and advanced through several engineering and leadership roles at UNS before being named vice president of energy delivery in 2015. Gray was promoted to senior vice president in 2018 and became president and chief operating officer this year.