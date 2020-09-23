Tucson Electric Power CEO Hutchens promoted to head Canadian parent Fortis

David Hutchens, president and CEO of UNS Energy Corp. and subsidiaries Tucson Electric Power Co. and UniSource Energy Services, will leave in January to head the company’s Canadian parent, Fortis Inc.
Susan M. Gray, president and chief operating officer of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries, will become CEO upon Hutchens departure Jan. 1., the company said.
Hutchens, who was named chief operating officer of Fortis last January, will become president and CEO of the company, succeeding the retiring Barry Perry.
Based in St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, Fortis acquired UNS Energy in 2013 and also owns utilities in Canada, New York and the Caribbean, with 2019 revenues of nearly $9 billion.
Gray, 47, has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Arizona and began her TEP career 26 years ago as a student intern.
She was hired as a system engineer in 1997 and advanced through several engineering and leadership roles at UNS before being named vice president of energy delivery in 2015. Gray was promoted to senior vice president in 2018 and became president and chief operating officer this year.
Gray, who will continue as president and join the UNS Energy board as she takes over as CEO, will be the first woman to lead the company.
She sits on advisory boards for the UA’s Eller Graduate School of Management and College of Engineering and the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Arizona and is a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council.
Hutchens joined TEP in 1995 and advanced through various management positions overseeing wholesale energy trading and marketing, energy efficiency and resource planning. He was named as the company’s president in 2011 and became CEO in May 2014.
Tucson Electric Power serves more than 432,000 customers in Southern Arizona, and UniSource Energy Services, provides natural gas and electric service to about 256,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona.
