Tucson Electric Power customers will see rates rise in the new year

Customers of Tucson Electric Power Co. will see their monthly home bills rise by an average of just over $5 per month or about 6%, starting with the new year, after state regulators approved new rates for the utility late Tuesday.
The Arizona Corporation Commission rejected proposals to delay the rate increase to ease customers’ financial burden during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But more TEP customers will qualify for the company’s discount rates for low-income customers as the utility panel voted to increase the income threshold for such programs.
The new rates will increase the average monthly bill for TEP residential customers on its basic rate plan by about $5.20 per month over the year. The actual impact will vary monthly with usage, and customers who use more energy will see a larger increase.
, with a greater increase during the summer and less of an increase in the winter.
To help low-income customers, monthly discounts under TEP’s Lifeline program will increase from $15 to $18 and will be available to families with household income up to 200% of the federal poverty level – an increase from the previous 150% percent cap.
In the rate case filed by TEP in April 2019, the utility requested new rates that would boost revenues by $99.5 million and — partly offset by a $38.9 million reduction in charges for fuel costs – to start recovering $1.2 billion in system improvement costs since its last rate case.
That would have increased the average monthly residential bill by about $7, or about 7%, including a proposed $2 increase in the current $13 monthly basic service charge paid by most customers.
But the commission’s staff and consumer advocates had pushed for a much smaller increase and successfully cut TEP’s allowed expenses and profit and kept the basic monthly charge at $13.
The new rates were approved on a 3-2 vote, with Republican Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson and Commissioner Sandra Kennedy voting against the final order after Marquez Peterson’ amendment to delay the effective date of the increase by nine months to Oct. 1 failed.
Marquez Peterson, the only Tucsonan on the ACC, and Kennedy, the panel’s lone Democrat, said it was not appropriate to increase rates when many families are struggling with the financial impact of COVID-19.
TEP President and CEO David Hutchens told commissioners during the virtual open meeting that the utility’s rate case had already been delayed by six months and delaying the rate increases by nine months would cost the utility about $50 million it would have to recover later.
He cited the current state-ordered moratorium on utility disconnections during the pandemic and noted that the company has doubled its donations to low-income assistance programs to $300,000, and sister utility UniSource Energy Services has donated $1 million to local COVID-19 relief efforts.
TEP says the increase will help cover the cost of flexible new generating resources, more resilient energy systems and other upgrades that are already serving customers.
“TEP is on track to provide 30% of our power from renewable resources next year with rates that reflect our commitment to safe, efficient operations,” said Hutchens, who is stepping down as chief at TEP at the end of the year to become CEO of TEP’s Canadian parent, Fortis Inc.
“We’re now well-positioned to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable service for years to come,” he said.
The new rates, originally requested more than 20 months ago, are projected to produce a revenue increase that amounts to less than 1% per year since TEP’s last base rate increase in February 2017, the company said.
“We’re doing everything possible to keep our service affordable as we build a smarter, stronger grid with lower emissions and more wind and solar resources,” TEP President and Chief Operating Officer Susan M. Gray, who will succeed Hutchens as CEO on Jan. 1, said in prepared remarks.
In its rate filing, TEP said its residential electric rates have increased about 1% per year, on average, over the past 20 years, and when adjusted for inflation over that period, its rates have actually fallen by about 1% per year.
But from 2010 to 2018, TEP’s average residential rate rose an average 2.7% annually, from about 9.6 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.2 cents in 2018.
