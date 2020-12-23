Tucson Electric Power customers will see rates rise in the new year

Customers of Tucson Electric Power Co. will see their monthly home bills rise by an average of just over $5 per month or about 6%, starting with the new year, after state regulators approved new rates for the utility late Tuesday.

The Arizona Corporation Commission rejected proposals to delay the rate increase to ease customers’ financial burden during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But more TEP customers will qualify for the company’s discount rates for low-income customers as the utility panel voted to increase the income threshold for such programs.

The new rates will increase the average monthly bill for TEP residential customers on its basic rate plan by about $5.20 per month over the year. The actual impact will vary monthly with usage, and customers who use more energy will see a larger increase.

To help low-income customers, monthly discounts under TEP’s Lifeline program will increase from $15 to $18 and will be available to families with household income up to 200% of the federal poverty level – an increase from the previous 150% percent cap.