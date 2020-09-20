Tucson Electric Power extends suspension of service disconnections, late fees

Tucson Electric Power will not be disconnecting service or charging late fees for nonpayment through the end of the year in an effort to assist customers facing financial hardship during the pandemic.
TEP began its voluntary suspension in March in response to the COVID-19 health crisis. Since then, the company has provided payment extensions, enrollment in short-term assistance and bill discount programs for qualifying limited-income customers, a news release said.
TEP will create payment plans for residential customers with overdue balances after Oct. 15 to provide additional time and a structured way to pay down balances, the news release said.
TEP and sister company UniSource Energy Services have also donated a combined $1 million to bill payment assistance and other coronavirus relief efforts in communities across Arizona.
“We know that many families and small businesses are facing financial hardships right now, so we want to be as flexible as we can to support them,” said Susan Gray, president and chief operating officer. “We also want to help customers avoid falling too far behind on bills during this difficult period.”
Customers with overdue balances are encouraged to call 623-7711 for assistance with payment extensions or customer assistance programs. Automated bill extensions may be available online to qualifying customers.
