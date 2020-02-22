Tucson Electric Power's $99.5M rate increase proposal hits residential customers hardest

Residential customers of Tucson Electric Power would bear the brunt of the cost of a proposal by the company to raise rates to the tune of $99.5 million.

The proposal — which TEP cut from an initial $114 million revenue increase request — would raise the most popular basic residential rate by 6.8% or $6.80 per month for average usage.

And some big business customers, which subsidize residential rates, want residential ratepayers to pay even more.

TEP says it needs to raise rates, which also include $38.9 million in revenue TEP collects to pay for fuel, to recoup more than $1 billion in system investments made in recent years.

However, a statewide advocate for low-income ratepayers said many Tucson residents can’t handle such a large rate increase.

“There’s always this concern about rate shock, and that people are unprepared and can’t really plan for the increases they see,” said Cynthia Zwick, executive director of the Phoenix-based nonprofit Wildfire.