Tucson Electric Power's biggest solar farm taking shape south of the city

“The Wilmot Energy Center represents another big step for us toward building a cleaner, greener grid,” Barrios said. “Solar energy will be generated and stored during peak production hours, then used later during high usage periods to meet our customers’ energy needs.”

Barrios noted that including two 10MW battery systems TEP installed in 2017, TEP will have about 50MW of energy storage resources by the end of 2021, with plans to expand that to more than 1,400MW by 2035.

Power from the Wilmot Energy Center will be relatively cheap.

TEP made industrywide news when it announced in 2017 that it would buy Wilmot’s solar power for less than 3 cents per kilowatt hour, or under 4.5 cents with battery power included — an industry low at the time.

NEW TEP BENCHMARK

Expected to provide enough renewable power to serve up to 21,000 homes annually, the Wilmot Energy Center will be TEP’s largest solar energy resource.

It will be TEP’s second-largest renewable energy source, after the 250MW Oso Grande Wind Project in southeast New Mexico. The wind farm, which is owned by TEP, is undergoing final testing and is expected to go online very soon, Barrios said.