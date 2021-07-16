Tucson Electric rolling out new electric-vehicle rates for businesses

TEP started offering special charging rates for residential EV owners in 2019, and so far about 400 home customers have signed up for one of four of those rate options, Barrios said. TEP home customers can also take advantage of a rebate of up to $500 for EV charging equipment they install.

The three new commercial EV rate options will become available within a few weeks, Barrios said, with information online at tep.com.

Here’s a look at the new rates:

The new stand-alone EV charging rate (known as DCFCX) is designed to accommodate companies that install new DC fast charging stations, which pull a lot of energy at one time. The rate is designed without a demand charge, but still allows TEP to recover demand-related costs, Barrios said.

Rider 20 is a companion to the DCFCX rate allowing DC fast-charging stations to get service under TEP’s Small General Service time-of-use rate, but with usage up to 50,000 kWh a month. Developed with input from industry stakeholders, both the DCFCX rate and Rider 20 are designed to support the development of EV infrastructure by providing rate options to charging station developers, Barrios said.