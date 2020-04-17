Tucson Electric rolls out business rebates for electric-car chargers

But the company decided to hold off on launching a full-on marketing campaign to publicize the program amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TEP spokeswoman Sherri Cadeaux said.

TEP had already heard from some commercial customers who were interested in the EV charger incentives before the pandemic hit, but many businesses are closed and TEP officials figured those that remain in operation have more important priorities, Cadeaux said.

“The (COVID-19) circumstances had been changing day by, so it was hard to see into the future,” she said. “We decided we would open the program on schedule but hold off on actively marketing it ... it just didn’t seem the time for it.”

TEP stands ready to help any customers who want to take advantage of installing the chargers and plans a major marketing campaign when the public-health crisis has eased, Cadeaux said, noting that TEP overall is fully functional with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

Regulators approved a two-year budget of $8 million for TEP’s commercial EV charging program and some other expenses. The utility can seek to recover those costs in its next general rate case, as it does with other capital projects.