Tucson Electric to hold virtual session on power line proposal

Tucson Electric Power will host an online “public open house” Thursday evening on a proposed high-voltage transmission line that would traverse much of central Tucson.
The virtual presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and a link will be posted shortly before then at www.tep.com/kino-to-demoss-petrie, where detailed information about the project is also posted.
During the video livestream event, members of the public can learn about results of the route link analysis, view preliminary alternative routes and ask questions about the project.
TEP is identifying a route for the Kino to DeMoss-Petrie 138-Kilovolt (kV) Transmission Line, which will connect the Kino Substation to the DeMoss-Petrie Substation and interconnect with the planned UA North Substation.
The utility has identified multiple potential line route links that could be combined in various ways to form route alternatives. TEP will use public input to identify up to three alternative transmission line routes in its application to the Arizona Corporation Commission, which must approve the route before the line can be built.
